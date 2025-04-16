Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $14.48 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,113 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $14,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,731.36. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $5,837,144.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,908,838.30. This represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,716 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

View Our Latest Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.1 %

QSR opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average is $66.60.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.