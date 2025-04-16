Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $13.52 Million in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 93,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $55,805.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,752.25. This trade represents a 6.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $823,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,076 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,627.28. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,857 shares of company stock worth $1,665,290 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PI shares. StockNews.com cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Impinj from $182.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Impinj to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $235.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.44.

Impinj stock opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average of $145.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 1.74. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.85 and a 1 year high of $239.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

