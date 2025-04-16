Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 43,915 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,775,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,362,000 after buying an additional 1,795,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,425,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,133,000 after acquiring an additional 339,940 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $112,591,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,174,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,702,000 after purchasing an additional 89,392 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $51.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

