Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading Up 5.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 1,333,530 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,233,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Specifically, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,814.40. The trade was a 2.59 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kinnari Patel purchased 21,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,837.80. The trade was a 371.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.