Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 663.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030,036 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Roku were worth $173,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Roku by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Down 0.2 %

ROKU stock opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.37. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $153,166.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,092.16. This represents a 20.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $2,198,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,486.34. This trade represents a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,905 shares of company stock worth $6,560,876. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roku

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.