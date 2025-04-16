Rossby Financial LCC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,239 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.60. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.24.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

