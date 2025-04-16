Roth Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Mattel Earnings

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Mattel in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Mattel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of MAT stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Mattel has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 9,775.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Mattel by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

