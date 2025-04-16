Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target to $5.00

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

ADVM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 29,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,521. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $12.02.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.62). Analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adverum Biotechnologies

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $171,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,722,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,689.21. This trade represents a 1.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 148,123 shares of company stock valued at $714,040. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,696,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 366,155 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

