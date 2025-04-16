Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $5.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.44. 99,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,101. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $118.00 and a 1-year high of $194.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,612.80. This trade represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

