SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,700 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $606,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,065 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in EQT by 386.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,347,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,741 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,924,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,829,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,698,000 after buying an additional 1,774,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,977,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.