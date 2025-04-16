SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,778 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,748,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,142.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 545,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,494,000 after purchasing an additional 501,421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,115,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 4,375.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 265,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,347,000 after buying an additional 259,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,403,000 after buying an additional 205,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $134.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $139.50.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $148.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.86.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

