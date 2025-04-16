SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,374 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $1,452,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $1,243,000. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $951,000. Finally, Red Crane Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $1,358,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:KJAN opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $298.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

