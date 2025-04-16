SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 106,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 131,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.42.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

