Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. 1,280,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,055. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.55 and a beta of 1.71. Samsara has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $487,236.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,106 shares in the company, valued at $17,839,991.28. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 13,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $729,544.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,571,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,630,526. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,336,223 shares of company stock worth $56,635,645. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,004,000 after purchasing an additional 47,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,978,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,555,000 after buying an additional 863,197 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,126,000 after acquiring an additional 547,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

