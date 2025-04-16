Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.92%.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $23.47.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.