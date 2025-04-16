Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Allstate from $240.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.27.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $194.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.27. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.66 and a fifty-two week high of $212.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

