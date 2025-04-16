Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,986,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,868 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,544,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,664 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,605,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 292.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 81,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 60,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. Truist Financial raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other news, Director Achal Agarwal acquired 10,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,566.70. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

