Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 18,084 BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $13.29.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
