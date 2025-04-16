Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $245,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NGG opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $72.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

