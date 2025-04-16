Savvy Advisors Inc. Sells 225 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Savvy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,704,000 after purchasing an additional 114,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $1,200,361,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,501,000 after purchasing an additional 216,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,606,000 after buying an additional 162,688 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $692.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $646.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $595.97. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $728.32.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cfra Research cut shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

