Savvy Advisors Inc. Takes $261,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Sony Group by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Up 1.0 %

SONY stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $143.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sony Group

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.