SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the March 15th total of 78,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. 1,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,518. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $121.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.48. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 14.10%. Research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 325.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

