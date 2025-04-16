SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the March 15th total of 78,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of SB Financial Group stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. 1,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,518. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $121.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.48. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $24.48.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 14.10%. Research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
