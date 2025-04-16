Scancell (LON:SCLP) Shares Up 29.8% – What’s Next?

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 29.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.38 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.15). Approximately 10,537,342 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,073% from the average daily volume of 897,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.48 ($0.11).

Scancell Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.47 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Scancell (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 EPS for the current year.

About Scancell

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

