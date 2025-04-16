Scancell (LON:SCLP) Trading 29.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 29.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.38 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.15). 10,537,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,073% from the average session volume of 897,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.48 ($0.11).

Scancell Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79. The stock has a market cap of £103.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Scancell alerts:

Scancell (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 EPS for the current year.

Scancell Company Profile

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scancell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scancell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.