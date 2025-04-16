Scancell (LON:SCLP) Trading Up 29.8% – Here’s What Happened

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 29.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.49 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.15). 10,149,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,037% from the average session volume of 892,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.48 ($0.11).

Scancell Trading Down 5.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.85. The company has a market cap of £103.20 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79.

Scancell (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

