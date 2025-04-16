Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Schneider National stock on March 5th.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Schneider National Trading Down 3.0 %

SNDR traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 206,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,744. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Schneider National by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. National Bankshares set a $25.00 price objective on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

