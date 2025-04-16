Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 269.03 ($3.56) and traded as low as GBX 252 ($3.34). Schroder Oriental Income shares last traded at GBX 255 ($3.37), with a volume of 251,640 shares traded.

Schroder Oriental Income Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £595.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 269.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 272.68.

Get Schroder Oriental Income alerts:

Schroder Oriental Income Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Schroder Oriental Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.28%.

Schroder Oriental Income Company Profile

Asian companies are increasingly world-leading and returning cash to shareholders. The Schroder Oriental Income Fund aims to tap into the Asian income story and help investors diversify their dividends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.