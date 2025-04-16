Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 10,675 Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $2,168,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 9,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $58,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,196. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 24,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $147,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 627,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,791,465.04. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 854,601 shares of company stock worth $6,017,225 in the last ninety days. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE JOBY opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $10.72.

JOBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

