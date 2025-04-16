Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $249,000 in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYLD. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 731.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of XYLD opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.56. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

