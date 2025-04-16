Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,936,000 after acquiring an additional 246,726 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Interface by 688.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 224,395 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Interface by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,992,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,512,000 after buying an additional 218,113 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Interface by 385.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 240,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 190,982 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 179,620 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,132.65. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Interface Price Performance

Interface stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TILE shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Further Reading

