Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. SageOak Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $25.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.