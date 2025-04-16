Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $281,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $759,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 69.7% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.45.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AXON opened at $578.42 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.52 and a 52 week high of $715.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

