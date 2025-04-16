Scotiabank Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MPC

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) – Scotiabank reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research note issued on Sunday, April 13th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $8.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.45. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $8.47 per share.
MPC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.
Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of MPC opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $207.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.26.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS.
Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,803,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,151,000 after acquiring an additional 315,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,399,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,624,000 after acquiring an additional 452,043 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 16,338.3% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,177,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,937,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,260,000 after purchasing an additional 484,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum
In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marathon Petroleum
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The 2 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD: Buy, Sell, or Avoid?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Disney: How the Fubo Sports Deal Became a Game Changer
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Lemonade: Leveraging AI to Underwrite a Path to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.