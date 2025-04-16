SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SE. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price target on shares of SEA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.73.

SEA Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Shares of SE opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. SEA has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 798.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SEA by 464.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $327,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in SEA by 10.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,839 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

