ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,059.80.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $817.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $169.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $866.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $972.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total transaction of $297,124.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,123.85. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.