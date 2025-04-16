SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX) Short Interest Down 64.0% in March

SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the March 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
SGI Enhanced Core ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:USDX opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. SGI Enhanced Core ETF has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $26.44.
SGI Enhanced Core ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from SGI Enhanced Core ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
About SGI Enhanced Core ETF
The SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund enhanced yield by actively managing a portfolio of high-yielding, ultra-short term fixed income instruments, while also employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate additional income by selling short-term options.
See Also
