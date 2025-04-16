Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 358.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.13. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $139.89.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 939.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

