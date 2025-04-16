Short Interest in Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Expands By 81.1%

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the March 15th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of BLRDF remained flat at $11.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. Billerud AB has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $11.48.
Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile
