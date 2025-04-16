Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Decreases By 51.7%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the March 15th total of 82,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MUC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 214,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,058. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $11.64.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 18.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 35,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 82,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2,106.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 241,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 230,903 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.