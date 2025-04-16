Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Decreases By 51.7%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the March 15th total of 82,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MUC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 214,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,058. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $11.64.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
