Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Expands By 142.9%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Down 3.0 %

Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 29,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,292. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 250,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 57,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,296,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

