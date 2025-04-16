Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Expands By 142.9%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Down 3.0 %
Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 29,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,292. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Total Return Fund
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.