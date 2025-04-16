Short Interest in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Grows By 107.2%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,900 shares, a growth of 107.2% from the March 15th total of 220,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 369,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLLS

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

Cellectis Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth about $5,547,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cellectis by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLLS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 33,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. Cellectis has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.22.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 74.55% and a negative net margin of 234.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectis

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.