Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Increases By 254.8%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 254.8% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. 4,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Centrica has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.

Separately, Barclays lowered Centrica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

