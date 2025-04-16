Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Expands By 110.9%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,983,600 shares, a growth of 110.9% from the March 15th total of 6,157,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 725.3 days.

China Life Insurance Stock Performance

CILJF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,886. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

About China Life Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.