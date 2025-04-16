Short Interest in Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Decreases By 93.3%

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Colruyt Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CUYTY remained flat at $11.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. Colruyt Group has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.
Colruyt Group Company Profile
