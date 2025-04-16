Short Interest in Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Decreases By 93.3%

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Colruyt Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CUYTY remained flat at $11.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. Colruyt Group has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

Get Colruyt Group alerts:

Colruyt Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Colruyt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colruyt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.