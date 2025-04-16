Short Interest in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU) Decreases By 48.2%

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,900 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the March 15th total of 353,200 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 710,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.11. 2,084,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $58.15 million and a P/E ratio of 22.04. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $52.12.
Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
About Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (METU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METU was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
