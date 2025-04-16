Short Interest in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU) Decreases By 48.2%

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,900 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the March 15th total of 353,200 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 710,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.11. 2,084,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $58.15 million and a P/E ratio of 22.04. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $52.12.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,626,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 42,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,421,000.

The Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (METU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METU was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

