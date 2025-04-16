Short Interest in Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Rises By 400.0%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of EFGSY stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260. Eiffage has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

