Short Interest in Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Rises By 400.0%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.
Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.
