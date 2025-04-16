Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Rises By 140.8%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 140.8% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.74. 12,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,675. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.60%.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli’s, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe and Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

