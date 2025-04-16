Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Expands By 650.0%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of FDT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,597. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $61.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $422.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.96.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
