Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Expands By 650.0%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FDT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,597. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $61.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $422.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.96.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

