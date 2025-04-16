Short Interest in HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Rises By 179.8%

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a growth of 179.8% from the March 15th total of 53,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HWH International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HWH International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Free Report) by 303.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,583 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of HWH International worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Get HWH International alerts:

HWH International Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,285. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. HWH International has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $15.75.

HWH International Company Profile

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HWH International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HWH International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.