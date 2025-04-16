Short Interest in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Drops By 50.0%

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IIJIY stock traded down $4.16 on Wednesday, hitting $34.00. 3,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.00. Internet Initiative Japan has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $43.57.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Internet Initiative Japan will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

